MANILA—The National Museum on Monday said it has tallied the highest number of visitors since its reopening in 2021.

In a Facebook post, it said that about 4,142 visitors were at the 3 museum buildings — National Museum of Fine Arts, National Museum of Anthropology, and National Museum of Natural History — on Sunday.

"Our guests, including senior citizens and children, are once again enjoying the newest exhibits in our galleries. We expect to receive more visitors in the coming days even as we continue to take all the necessary precautions to #BeatCOVID19," it said.

"Among the many visitors, we welcomed in our museum yesterday is visual artist Elmer Borlongan whose work is currently on display at the National Museum of Fine Arts."

People may visit the central museums from Tuesdays to Sundays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a cut-off time of 3:00 p.m.

Online reservations are no longer required, except for visiting groups of more than 20 persons on their website.

