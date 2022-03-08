Screenshot from The Boy Abunda Talk Channel.

MANILA — Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential bet Leody De Guzman may not have his children on stage for his campaign but they are busy helping their father behind the scenes.

Dexter de Guzman, who works on a cruise ship, told Boy Abunda in an interview uploaded Monday night that he helps his father in styling his outfits for the campaign, as well as some errands when he's at home.

"I’m not that involved in the campaign pero tumutulong ako in simple ways like pinagda-drive ko ‘yung tatay ko kapag may mga errands, Zoom meeting and katulad ng pag-decide kung ano susuotin niya kapag sa campaign, sa debate," he said.

Daughter Leah de Guzman, meanwhile, is in charge of the technicals during meetings, conferences, and other social media engagements.

"Ako ‘yung nakabantay sa mga interviews niya, sa mga Zoom meetings so ‘pag may problema ‘yung audio, ‘yung internet ako mag-ayos ng set-up," she said.

She is also in charge of family-related concerns in his campaign.

"Ako ‘yung in touch with his team kung may kailangan silang mga pictures, ako ‘yung nagpo-provide, ako rin ‘yung nagse-serve as bridge nila to the family," she added.

Should Ka Leody win in May, Leah and Dexter would want to push some of their advocacies as presidential children.

"Part of our advocacy is for the LGBT friends, siyempre papasok din ‘yung as a woman, women empowerment and climate change …Personally ‘yun ‘yung mga close sa akin and isama mo na rin ‘yung animal welfare since we’re pet owners," Leah said.

Dexter hopes that people would take time to go through his father's platforms.

"Bigyan lang nila ng pagkakataon, o bigyan nila ng oras basahin ‘yung mga plataporma at advocacies ng tatay ko. Tingin ko ‘pag nabasa nila ‘yun, maliliwanagan sila," he said.

Leah added that it's about time that people elect someone different like Ka Leody who came from the labor sector.

"He’s really taking this opportunity to air their grievances, to present their platforms and I think these platforms are very beneficial to everyone, not just those in the top but basically everyone," he said.

"We are hopeful na maiintindihan nila and mare-recognize nila na it’s about time to do something or to do something differently."

