MPTC chief digital and information officer Carlo Cagalingan uses the DriveHub app. Handout

MANILA -- Here's a new app that promises to help toll users plan their road trips.

Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) recently launched DriveHub, which includes features such as RFID account management and roadside assistance.

Available for both iOS and Android devices, the app covers the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), Manila-Cavite Toll Expressway (CAVITEX), and Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX). It will also be available soon for those using the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway or CCLEX.

In a virtual media briefing, MPTC chief digital and information officer Carlo Cagalingan said they came up with DriveHub as many Filipinos have been "itching to travel" amid the pandemic.

"After being cooped up in their homes for two years, people are now itching to travel. We see people now going on road trips and we saw an opportunity for us to further elevate the customer experience in our network of expressways," he said.

DriveHub allows users to check their balance or reload their RFID accounts, as well as compute their toll fees ahead of their trip.

The app also shows the nearest pit stops for dining, bathroom breaks, gas-ups, and shopping, as well as traffic updates.

Also available on the app is an expressway hotline number in case users need roadside assistance.

"We believe that technology will play a key role as we drive towards the future of travel and mobility," Cagalingan said, adding that they will continue to explore more tech-driven solutions for toll users.