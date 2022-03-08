Culture shorts: Art exhibits, PPO concert, and more

MANILA -- Here are some events which may be of interest to art and culture enthusiasts.

CCP'S FIRST LIVE PERFORMANCE FEATURES PPO

The Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) is set to return to live performances with a musical led by the Philippine Philharmonic Orchestra (PPO) under the baton of Maestro Herminigildo Ranera.

The show will be held on March 11 at 6 p.m. at the CCP Grounds, and will also streamed live on the Facebook pages of CCP, CCP Office of the President, and PPO.

The PPO will be performing timeless orchestral classics, Broadway favorites, and Filipino works during the concert, which is free and open to the public.

CINEMALAYA 2022 CALLS FOR SHORT FILM ENTRIES

Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival 2022 is now open for submission of entries for its Short Film Category.

Deadline for submission is on April 8, 6 p.m.

The Short Film Category is open to Filipino filmmakers only. Entries must have been produced within the period of March 5, 2021 to April 8, 2022. Interested participants can submit their entries online, or to CCP's Film, Broadcast, and New Media Division office in Pasay City.

The 10 short feature finalists will be screened during the 2022 Cinemalaya Film Festival from August 5 to 14. More details are available on the websites of CCP and Cinemalaya.

CINEMA REHIYON RUNS 14TH EDITION

Cinema Rehiyon is running its 14th edition until March 31 2022 in Davao City, and nationwide through online video-on-demand platforms.

The festival follows the overall theme of the National Arts Month, "Sining ng Pag-asa," with special emphasis on films with social commentary.

It aims to present the best of recent regional films coming from Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao, and Metro Manila.

More details are available on Cinema Rehiyon's Facebook page.

CONRAD MANILA'S 'OF ART AND WINE: 20/30' EXHIBIT

Conrad Manila is holding the latest installment of its "Of Art and Wine" art exhibit at the hotel's Gallery C, this time featuring the works of the Association of Pinoyprintmakers in cooperation with the CCP.

Featured artists include Ambie Abaño, Elmer Borlongan, Leonard Aguinaldo, Hershey Malinis, Manuel Ocampo, Jonathan Olazo, Suchin Teoh, the late Neil Doloricon, the late Rod Paras Perez, Renan Ortiz, Radel Paredes, Fil Dela Cruz, National Artist Benedicto Cabrera, Alfredo Juan Aquilizan, Virgilio Aviado, Joey Cobcobo, Janos Dela Cruz, Jess Flores, Eugene Jarque, Henrielle Baltazar Pagkaliwangan, the late Rhoda Recto, Benjie Torrado Cabrera, Imelda Cajipe Endaya, Yas Doctor, Raul Isidro, Villia Jefremovas, Angelo Magno, Caroline Ongpin, Anton Villaruel, Lenore RS Lim, Kristen Cain, Christina Quisumbing Ramilo, Mars Bugaoan, Salvador Ching, Noell EL Farol, Rodolfo Samonte, Jun-Jun Sta. Ana, and Wesley Valenzuela.

"Of Art and Wine: 20/30" will run until April 2.

DOKYU POWER FILM FEST LAUNCHED

Handout

The "Dokyu Power" film festival, which is aimed at creating meaningful political discourse in light of the May 2022 elections, is streaming until April 9 for free.

The festival features five Philippine premieres that showcase citizens who stood up or paid the ultimate price to protect their democracy.

These include "The Silence of Others," "Collective," "Writing with Fire," People Power," "Isang Harding Papel: A Martial Law Musical," "Manila Lockdown," "Aswang," "The Cleaners," and "The Kingmaker." "Dokyu Power" is presented by the Filipino Documentary Society together with Dakila and its Active Vista Center. More details are available at the Daang Dokyu Facebook page.

'HEART TO ART' EXHIBIT

Handout

The J. Amado Araneta Foundation and Araneta City's Gateway Gallery have partnered with the public interest law organization ImagineLaw in hosting an art anthology exhibit to celebrate the culmination of Philippine Heart Month.

Titled "Heart to Art," the exhibit features crowdsourced art pieces by local Filipino artists that depict personal stories and experiences on heart disease and COVID-19.

It is open for public viewing for free at the Gateway Gallery until March 15.

"Heart to Art" aims to raise awareness on heart disease as a prevalent concern among Filipinos, and build support for the issuance of trans fat elimination policies in the country.

Gateway Gallery is a free-admission museum that is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. It is located at the fifth floor of the Gateway Tower at Araneta City in Quezon City.

CONSUMER RIGHTS GROUP STAGES ART SHOW

Handout

The multi-sectoral group Rights Action Philippines (RAP) has mounted an art exhibit titled "Protecting Our Consumer Rights in the State of Pandemic."

The exhibit, which features more than 80 paintings and sculptures from 49 contemporary artists, runs until March 12 at Gallery M, Taft Avenue, Pasay City.

The works may also be accessed online through RAP's website and Facebook page.

NEW ARTABLADO EXHIBIT

Handout

Artists Melli Villavicencio and Kimberly Mamaril are showing an entire rainbow of vision boards in their exhibit at Robinsons Galleria's ARTablado until March 15.

Mamaril expresses themes of railing against consumerism, the digital age, and the sexual objectification of women via pop imagery that is juxtaposed and fragmented.

Villavicencio, on the other hand, is known for her colorful, fancy, almost child-like visual style.

Robinsons Land established ARTablado -- a portmanteau of "art" and "entablado" (Filipino word for stage) -- as its way of showcasing Filipino ingenuity and creativity.