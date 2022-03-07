Fashion designer Veejay Floresca is representing the Philippines in the Miss Trans Star International pageant in Barcelona, Spain. Screenshot/ Instagram: @veejayfloresca

Veejay Floresca, the fashion designer who in 2010 went viral for her reaction to Venus Raj’s Miss Universe stint, is fulfilling a lifelong dream as she takes her turn on the pageant stage representing the Philippines.

The “beaucon” superfan, who has been supporting the country’s delegates to international pageants over the years, now gets to wear the Philippine sash to the Miss Trans Star International competition.

The ongoing pageant for transwomen will hold its coronation night in Barcelona, on March 12.

“Playing ‘Miss Universe’ was my favorite game when I was a kid. I’ve always wanted to wear the Philippines sash across my heart. Growing up as a trans kid, I didn’t know it’s possible,” Floresca wrote Monday, shortly after arriving in Spain.

“Today, *crying* I made that happen. I want everyone to understand that dreams do come true. Never ever give up on your dreams. You’ll be surprised one day, you can make that dream a reality,” she said.

Floresca is competing with 27 other international delegates for the Miss Trans Star International crown.

Floresca, an in-demand fashion designer in the Philippines before moving to the US to expand her business, will wear her own creations for her Miss Trans Star International bid.

Her transformation as a pageant candidate comes over a decade when she first made headlines over a viral video, where she and her friends are seen reacting to the Miss Universe 2010 finals night.

The video has since become an enduring meme on social media, and a pop culture marker for Filipino pageant followers.