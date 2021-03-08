Pia Wurtzbach shares throwback photos: 'Trip ko pala noon maging baduy'

MANILA – Pia Wurtzbach took to social media to share two old photos depicting her fashion sense before she blossomed into the woman that she is today.

She posted the photos on her Twitter page as she was promoting her podcast episode dubbed "Between us Queens, anong trip mo 20 years ago?”

“Before sashes and heels, there was cool jeans & zig-zag hair part,” she wrote.

“By the looks of it mukhang trip ko pala noon ang maging baduy. LOL,” she added, seemingly unbothered by how she dressed up then.

The beauty queen also revealed the things that she was fond of some 20 years ago including elephant pants, chinese garter, tamagotchi, Fushigi Yuugi and Tekken 3, among others.

Before sashes and heels, there was cool jeans & zig-zag hair part. 😂 "Between us Queens, anong trip mo 20 years ago?" - is our new podcast episode!



By the looks of it mukhang trip ko pala noon ang maging baduy. LOL! pic.twitter.com/NUP0yy6mc0 — Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@PiaWurtzbach) March 7, 2021

Elephant pants, Chinese garter, Tamagotchi, Fushigi Yuugi, Tekken 3, what else did you love back then? ❤



Stream Between Us Queens on Spotify now to listen to our funny throwback stories 😅https://t.co/uZ6E6miHhM pic.twitter.com/tzK2czfqN6 — Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach (@PiaWurtzbach) March 7, 2021

Wurtzbach’s “Between us Queens” recently became the number one trending podcast on Spotify Philippines.

The former Miss Universe previously took to Instagram to share the good news as she thanked all those who supported the podcast, which also features Binibining Pilipinas International 2014 Bianca Guidotti and Mutya ng Pilipinas Intercontinental 2010 Carla Lizardo.

"Ngiting tagumpay. Number 1 trending on Spotify and it's all because of your love and support! Thank you!" she said. "Kilig na kilig ako noong nakita ko na nag-1 na kami finally!"

"Ang saya! Thank you!" she added.

Launched early this month, "Between Us Queens" follows the success of their online show "Queentuhan," which they started last year.

A Pinoy Spotify Original podcast, "Between Us Queens" joins other homegrown shows on the streaming service hosted by the likes of Donnalyn Bartolome, Juan Miguel Severo, and Alodia and Ashley Gosiengfiao.