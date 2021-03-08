Meghan wears US$4,700 Armani dress for Oprah Winfrey interview

This undated image released March 7, 2021 courtesy of Harpo Productions shows Britain's Prince Harry (L) and his wife Meghan (C), Duchess of Sussex, in a conversation with US television host Oprah Winfrey. Britain's royal family on March 7, 2021 braced for further revelations from Prince Harry and his American wife, Meghan, as a week of transatlantic claim and counter-claim reaches a climax with the broadcast of their interview with Oprah Winfrey. The two-hour interview with the US TV queen is the biggest royal tell-all since Harry's mother princess Diana detailed her crumbling marriage to his father Prince Charles in 1995. Joe Pugliese / Harpo Productions / AFP

For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s much publicised interview with Oprah Winfrey that just aired in the United States, a pregnant Meghan wore an Armani dress cinched with a matching belt and embellished with floral embroidery on one shoulder. The silk dress retails for US$4,700.

The duchess accessorised the dress with some serious jewellery. She wore a necklace from jewellery designer Pippa Small, a diamond bracelet from the late Lady Diana’s personal collection, and a Cartier Love bracelet that was reportedly given to her as a gift by Prince Harry.

The demure and relaxed outfit complemented the informal vibe of the interview, which according to British and US media took place in the garden of the California mansion of journalist Gayle King, a longtime friend of Winfrey.

In the interview, Markle talked about the toll that negative coverage in the British media has taken on her life, her decision with Harry to leave London for the US, and her struggle as a biracial mother.