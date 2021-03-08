Meghan wears US$4,700 Armani dress for Oprah Winfrey interview

For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s much publicised interview with Oprah Winfrey that just aired in the United States, a pregnant Meghan wore an Armani dress cinched with a matching belt and embellished with floral embroidery on one shoulder. The silk dress retails for US$4,700.
The duchess accessorised the dress with some serious jewellery. She wore a necklace from jewellery designer Pippa Small, a diamond bracelet from the late Lady Diana’s personal collection, and a Cartier Love bracelet that was reportedly given to her as a gift by Prince Harry.
The demure and relaxed outfit complemented the informal vibe of the interview, which according to British and US media took place in the garden of the California mansion of journalist Gayle King, a longtime friend of Winfrey.
In the interview, Markle talked about the toll that negative coverage in the British media has taken on her life, her decision with Harry to leave London for the US, and her struggle as a biracial mother.
