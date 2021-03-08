LOOK: Beauty queen Jehza Huelar, PJ Simon welcome baby boy

MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas Supranational 2018 Jehza Huelar and her husband, former PBA star PJ Simon, welcomed their first child.

In an Instagram post, Huelar shared that she gave birth last March 1 in Davao.



"World, meet our little Angel Peter Jeidon Simon. Born on the 1st of March 2021 at exactly 12:40 pm weighing 3.045 kgs," Huelar wrote.

Huelar also revealed that she suffered a miscarriage last year. This is why she considers their baby boy God's answer to their prayers.

"The pain we felt was unbearable. More than the physical pain, the emotional pain of seeing my husband cry was incomparable. So many whys but we surrendered everything to the Lord. We cried our heart out. We put our faith in. And we tried to move on," Huelar said.

"Upon final check up to see if my uterus was all cleared out, I was told that my period should go back to normal after 4-6 weeks of miscarriage. Not counting the days, 6 weeks have turned to 2 months... so I went back to my OB doctor to have myself checked. And the answered prayer was there. GOD HAS HEARD. I am pregnant again — unexpectedly," the beauty queen added.

Huelar and Simon got married in May 2019.

They announced being expectant parents in September 2020, signaling Simon’s retirement from basketball to focus on his new family.

