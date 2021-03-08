Kathryn Bernardo can't stop raving about this puto bumbong in QC

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- For Kathryn Bernardo, this puto bumbong is the best she has ever tasted.

The Kapamilya star could not stop raving about the "special" puto bumbong at a humble stall across Lourdes Church at N.S. Amoranto Street in Quezon City.

She and Daniel Padilla went on a late-night, takeout double date with their friends, Joe Vargas and Bianca Yanga, as seen in her latest vlog.

"Matagal na naming gustong gawin 'to... Actually 'yung mga pupuntahan namin, ito 'yung mga tinuro sa aming food na sobrang sarap nina Joe and Bianca," Bernardo said.

The puto bumbong stall, which Bernardo simply called Ate Odette's, was their second stop. It sells Filipino purple rice cake topped with grated cheese and condensed milk for only P45.

"Ito may cheese na, may gatas pa. Noong tinikman ko 'to, sobrang kinilig na ako," the actress said.

"Wala, taob lahat ng puto bumbong, kahit restaurant pa," she stressed. "Sobrang sarap. Hindi 'to OA."

Aside from puto bumbong, the two couples also ordered chicharon bulaklak and beef pares.

Bernardo said she has always loved eating chicharon bulaklak ever since she was a child, and was looking forward to Vargas' recommendation at Ping Ping Lechon in La Loma, Quezon City.

"Approved. I give it a five. Five out of five," she said after sampling the deep-fried pork ruffled fat with her friends inside their van.

"Kahit walang suka, ang sarap na niya," she added.

