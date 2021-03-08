'I'm so done with that culture': Mimiyuuuh recalls dealing with homophobic relatives

MANILA -- Just like most gay people, Mimiyuuuh also experienced homophobia from some of his relatives.

The popular vlogger opened up about the topic as he was asked by a fan about dealing with "toxic family members" in his latest vlog.

"I just don't deal with them, you know what I'm saying? No deal!" he said. "Pero siyempre hindi naman po talaga mawawala 'yung mga homophobic nating tito. And guess what? Ngayon po nag-uunahan na silang magpa-picture sa akin."

And before others begin to judge him for being arrogant, Mimiyuuuh was quick to clarify that he finds it sad that he had to achieve something to be respected by his homophobic relatives.

"Guys, hindi ko 'yun pinagmamayabang. In fact, sobrang sad. Alam niyo, maraming beses ko na 'tong sinasabi sa mga vlog na parang you really need to be someone to be appreciated by homophobic people, family members, everyone. And I'm so done with that culture. I am done with you all," he said.

Addressing his fellow gays, Mimiyuuuh went on: "Let me just say this to you: You don't need to prove anything to anybody. Do the things that will make you happy as long as wala kang tinatapakang tao and your intentions are good."

"If your family members won't accept you, there's a lot more people na makaka-appreciate sa 'yo. They say blood is thicker than water, but I think the relationship that you build with other people -- kahit hindi mo kamag-anak -- I think that's much thicker," he stressed.

Last year, Mimiyuuuh said he is thankful that his parents accepted him for who he really is, saying he did not even have to "come out" as gay to his mother and father.

"Without judgment, in-accept po talaga nila kung sino talaga ako," he said. "No buts, no ifs. Talagang in-accept nila ako."

Mimiyuuuh, who rose to fame because of the "Dalagang Pilipina" challenge, said he never felt the need to please other people because of the support he received from his parents growing up.

"Noong nag-full force na po talaga ako sa pananamit, sa aking buhok, sa aking galaw po talaga at pananalita, mas na-feel ko po talaga na tanggap nila ako," he said.

Related video: