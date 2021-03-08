FIRST LOOK: Bb. Pilipinas 2021 mounts new swimsuit, gown pictorial after 1-year lull

Maureen Montagne

Princess Guanzon

Samantha Panlilio

Arianne Viardo

Sharon Tampon

MANILA -- Binibining Pilipinas Charities (BPC) is jumpstarting its long-delayed pageant with a new and stunning pictorial of its candidates which started Monday.

Modern vintage is the theme of the pictorial showcasing beauties in carnival-styled swimwear with embellished opera coats.

Early standouts Maureen Montagne of Batangas, Samantha Panlilio of Cavite, Princess Guanzon of Occidental Mindoro, Arianne Viardo of Pampanga and Sharon Tampon of Caloocan were among the initial batch of contestants who wore their gowns and swimsuits under the guidance of veteran stylists and make-up artists Justin Aliman and Patrick Henry, swimwear designer Domz Ramos, shoe designer Jojo Bragais and photographer Raymond Saldaña.

The pictorial also marked the return of the candidates to Araneta Coliseum which will be the venue of the Bb. Pilipinas coronation set on April 27. It was exactly a year ago when Bb. Pilipinas held their last pictorial before the nationwide quarantine.

The pictorial will roll with two more shoots at the Big Dome until Wednesday with the rest of the candidates.

BPC has yet to announce the final official number of candidates from last year’s roster of 40 candidates. Some candidates have reportedly dropped out of the competition due to conflicting schedule with their ongoing employment, while others have supposedly exceeded the pageant’s age requirements for international titles.

Another contestant, Samantha Bernardo, was eventually appointed as representative to the Miss Grand International pageant in Thailand.

