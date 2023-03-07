Tennis star Iyo Canlas lands role in children's show 'The Dadadoos'



MANILA -- Iyo Canlas was one of the country's top tennis players — from being an Ateneo de Manila University pride to winning countless tournaments here in the Philippines and abroad. During his time at Ateneo as a UAAP athlete, he made it to the exchange program and stayed in Spain in 2016-2017.

From court to showbiz, Canlas was discovered and received calls for TV commercials. He even got a role for a BL series with Yves Flores during lockdown in 2021. Now, Canlas proudly announced he’s part of the new digital children show titled “The Dadadoos,” produced by Feast Foundation.

“I’m just so thankful and privileged kasi apart from doing something that’s not in my comfort zone, I get to learn a lot from my cast mates. And also, kapag kasi naiisip ko, growing up, ‘yung Filipino folk songs and children songs, wala akong naiisip na specific video or group na gumagawa nito. Hindi ko alam kung saan siya hahanapin. Now, to be part of something na it can be iconic, sobrang nakaka-excite,” he shared.

“The Dadadoos” is a Filipino music and dance group that aims to entertain Filipino kids while educating them about Filipino culture and values, showcasing Filipino folk and classic children songs.

The first season of “The Dadadoos” will open with its theme song, as well as with the songs ‘Pakitong Kitong’ and ‘Penpen de Sarapen’. Children will get to sing, dance, and learn Filipino folk songs anywhere in the world.

“Inaral ko ‘yung mga kanta. Dun ko lang na-discover na ang haba pala ng “Sitsiritsit” (Filipino folk song). Dati kasi, ang alam ko, ‘yung first part lang na, ‘Sitsiritsit, alibangbang. Salagitno at salagubang,’” he laughed.

The tennis player and newbie star added, “It’s so refreshing to also realize that na, ako kasi part of that generation na hindi exposed sa Filipino folk songs, so to bring it back and have our own interpretation of it, nakakatuwa. Ang dami kong natutunan.

“Nung taping nga, I really had to hype up myself and be more confident. ‘Yung energy has to be consident. Bata ‘yung audience namin dito kaya dapat kalkolado bawat galaw.”

Canlas on joining showbiz

Iyo Canlas with the cast of 'The Dadadoos.' Josh Mercado

“Growing up, I never saw myself doing these things. When I was a kid, I was really focused on sports kasi. But it was always at the back of my head—performing, singing.

“I feel like I’m destined to be here kasi I went through an accident and medyo weird kasi sa accident na ‘yun, I was discovered by a commercial agent because of that article that was posted on ABS-CBN (about tragic accident). From that ABS-CBN article, nadala pa ako rito. I felt like there were signs telling me na, ‘this is something you have to try,’” Canlas said.

“After that tragic accident, I feel like I am more mentally capable now.”

Canlas ended: “I feel like I’m pretty much introverted but when the camera rolls, as in nag-iiba, as in game na ‘to. But more than being in front of the camera, it’s really the craft that drives me to do this.

“The Dadadoos,” directed by Joseph Abello, is available on FEAST Foundation’s YouTube channel. It also stars Yam Mercado, Maxinne Ignacio, Fiona Sarte, John Arcenas, Vic Robinson, and Rissey Reyes.