Manila Coffee Festival returns in March

MANILA -- The Manila Coffee Festival 2023 is finally happening on March 17 to 19 at the MGBX Convention Hall at the Manila Mariott Hotel in Pasay City.

The event is long-awaited among Filipino coffee lovers, and growers.

Guests who will attend can look forward to a variety of exciting activities including latte art workshops, demonstrations from the coffee community’s best professionals, live coffee competitions, and inspiring stories of people shaping the future of Philippine coffee.

“This year’s Manila Coffee Festival at the newest events venue – the MGBX Convention Hall, Manila Marriott Hotel, Newport World Resorts is not only a bigger and better presentation of Philippine single origin coffees but more importantly, it is Coffee Heritage Project and Newport World Resort’s gesture of acknowledgement to the great work of our Filipino coffee farmers producing one of the best coffees in the world as the true artisans of the Philippine coffee industry,” said Rich Watanabe, MCF2023 festival director.

The Manila Coffee Festival draws thousands of local and international coffee lovers, with a diverse range of exhibitors including coffee growers, baristas, roasters, café and restaurant owners, industry experts, innovators, food artisans, pottery and ceramic artisans, eco-friendly advocates, and more.

The festival also features interactive workshops, specialty coffees, coffee cocktails, live music, DJs, art exhibits, cultural performers, theatre performers, riders, cyclists, and much more.