'Werk The World' 2023 poster. Photo from Voss Events.

MANILA — Drag queens from the hit Emmy-award-winning competition series "RuPaul’s Drag Race" will be coming to the Philippines this year, Voss Events announced Tuesday.

In an announcement, Voss Events said that the "Werk The World" concert tour will be returning to the country on September 3 at the World Trade Center in Pasay.

Some of the queens coming are Jaida Essence Hall, Naomi Smalls, Rosé, and Yvie Oddly. They also teased that some of the queens from "RuPaul's Drag Race" season 15 will be joining the tour.

Pinoy drag queen Anetra is still in the running for the crown of the current season while Aura Mayari ended his journey in 11th place.

Aquaria, Plastique Tiara, and Kim Chi will be return after the first "Werk The World" concert in 2020 with Detox, Monet X Change, and Violet Chachki.

In the Philippines, Precious Paula Nicole became the first winner of the country's franchise debut.

