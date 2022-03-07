Kathleen Paton, the Philippines’ representative in this year’s Miss Eco International, has arrived in Egypt where the pageant will be held.

Paton departed Manila over the weekend and on Sunday arrived in Cairo, according to her updates via Instagram Stories.

Shortly before her departure, Paton shared a photo of her holding up the Philippine flag at the airport.

“This is it, pancit! I can’t believe it’s here na,” she said, noting the mistake of holding the flag horizontally backwards. “Maraming maraming salamat sa pagmamahal sa akin.”

“Graveh, from the send off earlier to last minute final fittings and finally finishing the packing, I feel like I’ve just floated through this day,” Paton wrote.

The Miss Eco International coronation night will be held on March 14.

Paton was crowned the Philippines’ bet in October 2021, as one of the winners in the Miss World Philippines pageant.