Screenshot from The Boy Abunda Talk Channel

MANILA — Dexter de Guzman, the son of Partido Lakas ng Masa presidential bet Leody De Guzman, said Monday he did not have a hard time coming out as gay to his father.

In an interview with Boy Abunda uploaded on Monday, Dexter said ihe never felt any discrimination growing up, especially from his father.

"Ako rin nagtataka rin kasi lumaki ako surrounded ako ng childhood friends ko, lahat kami mga lalaki, the usual, nagba-bike, naglalaro ng mga PlayStation, video games, Beyblade, ta's mid-high school parang iba parang na-aattract ako sa same sex or sa lalaki," Dexter said.

"Part of growing up, never naman akong naka-experience ng discrimination sa friends, sa family, lalung-lalo na sa father ko," he added.

Dexter said Ka Leody did not have any issues about his sexuality and it was not hard for him to express who he really is.

"Sinuportahan naman niya ako, kung ano ‘yung pinili sa choices ko in life. Very thankful ako," Dexter said.

"Hindi ko rin masabi, kasi hindi rin nila ako tinanong … Siguro may idea na sila, alam na nila and hindi ko na-experience na magsabi sa kanila, coming out na nanay, tatay, I’m gay. Wala namang nangyari na ganoon. Walang naging issue," he added.

He even revealed that it was already given the first time he brought his partner to their house.

"After college, naaalala ko ata sa una, pinakilala ko as friend pero alam ko naman na alam nila na partner ko ‘yun, boyfriend ko ‘yun," he said.

"‘Yun 'yung gusto ko sanang isa pang sabihin … Napaka-comfortable ng family ko kung ano 'yung ginagawa ko, kung ano ako."

His sister Leah said it was easy for them because they were taught by Ka Leody that being gay is not an insult.

"It’s because na-normalize naman kasi. Naalala ko rin growing up siyempre normal na mag-away ang mga kapatid and part ng pag-aaway niyo, mag-aasaran kayo, you’ll throw insults to each other. Ta's nung bata ako ‘di ko ma-figure out bakit hindi ko siya maasar na bakla ka," she said.

"I didn’t find it insulting. Para kasi siyang as common as lalaki ka, babae ka. Maganda rin sa kanya ‘yung same set of friends niya growing up, ito pa rin ‘yung same set of friends niya ngayon, kalaro niya noon, best friends pa rin niya ngayon. It’s a normal occurrence, hindi siya kakaiba, hindi siya weird."

RELATED VIDEO: