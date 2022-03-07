Photo from Leody De Guzman's Twitter account.

MANILA — The children of presidential contender Leody De Guzman said Monday that a "comfortable" life was their way of giving back to their father's longtime battle in the streets as an activist.

"It’s a way of giving back. Graduate na kami, it’s our time naman na suportahan sila kahit na may trabaho sila. Iba pa rin kapag susuportahan mo sila na galing sa sweldo mo at kinita mo," De Guzman's son Dexter told Boy Abunda in an interview uploaded on Monday.

"Ang gaan sa pakiramdam na kahit hindi nila hingiin, maibibigay mo sa kanila ‘yung mga bagay na hindi naman nila hinihigi," he added.

Dexter also clarified that the pet corgi Gucci was his. "Sa akin po. It was a gift ng partner ko," he said.

Watch more on iWantTFC

De Guzman's daughter Leah added this was the minimum they can contribute to their father's advocacy for labor rights.

"Naiintindihan kasi namin ‘yung cause niya, ‘yung passion niya … Sa sarili namin, this is the minimum contribution that we can give him to ensure that at the end of the day, may mauuwian siyang pagkain sa mesa, may mauuwian siyang bahay," Leah said.

"Kasi kung hindi man kami ‘yung nasa labas at nakikipaglaban, nakikibaka at least ‘yun in our little ways may natutulong kami," she added.

She further said that what people saw in the photo are from their years of hard work.

"Hindi namin napansin na kita pala ‘yung aircon na nag-reflect sa salamin and nagulat kami na ginawa pa nilang big deal ‘yung set-up nung lamesa. It’s Christmas naman and people are expected to show their best. ‘Yung mga pinakatatagong pinggan, mga decors, nilalabas mo talaga ‘pag Pasko," she said.

"Alam naman namin sa sarili namin na ‘yung lifestyle naman namin is within reasonable means. Lahat ng nakita nila, hindi ‘yan overnight success, it was 10 years, 20 years na all of the family nagwo-work."

Last Christmas, the labor leader drew flak for the photo showing him with his family and a purebred dog in an apparently comfortable house.

De Guzman said his chosen life as a labor leader should not prevent his family from accepting opportunities for their growth.

RELATED VIDEO: