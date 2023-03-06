After going viral for her TikTok video with her "luxury" Charles and Keith bag, Singapore-based Filipina teenager Zoe Gabriel has joined the brand's campaign for International Women's Day.

In an Instagram post, Gabriel posed with the brand as its brand community ambassador.

“Women are like flowers: our time and needs to grow may not always align, but that is okay. We are like fields of poppy and lakes of lotus -- diverse and bold in our differences, beautiful in our own ways," Gabriel said in the caption.

"This International Women’s Day, let us celebrate with compassion, let us celebrate with equality through equity, the way flowers do,” she added.

After going viral, Gabriel had the chance to visit the headquarters of Charles and Keith, where she met one of the founders and had lunch.

