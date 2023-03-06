2023 Metro Manila Pride March to be held on June 24

Members of the LGBT community gather inside UP Diliman and carry rainbow flags for the UP Pride March on October 30, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News.

MANILA — This year's Metro Manila Pride March will be held on June 24, the organizers recently announced.

"Tara na, muling magsama-sama, makinig sa isa’t isa, at simulan ang diskusyon para sa ating taunang Metro Manila Pride March and Festival!" the group said in an announcement.

"Kapit lang po, iisa-isahin na natin ang mga susunod na update sa ating mga social media accounts, at sa inyong mga email at messenger inboxes. Let’s make it happen, together!" it added.

The Metro Manila Pride March group has yet to announce the venue of the upcoming event.

After two years since the COVID-19 pandemic, Pride March returned to the streets last year, amid hopes on the SOGIE Equality Bill finally becoming a law.

More than 8,000 members of the LGBT community joined the event last year, which was held at the CCP Open Grounds in Pasay.

RELATED VIDEO: