Photo from Miss World Philippines Facebook page

Miss World Philippines has officially sent off Tracy Perez to Puerto Rico as she seeks to bring the second Miss World title to the country.

On Saturday, the Miss World Philippines organization gave its well-wishes to Perez, who is returning to the Caribbean to continue the pageant.

They also sent off Kathleen Paton and Michelle Arceo who are also set to compete in their respective international pageants this March and April.

“Let us show the world how our queens are truly and exceptionally empowered Filipinas,” MWP Vice President Ryan Calmante said.

“Please remember that as you fly to Egypt, Puerto Rico, and India, you will not be addressed by your names but rather, you will be called by your title and more importantly as Ms. Philippines.”

Earlier this month, Perez released a new article about her life story on the Miss World website, titled "Who is Tracy -- a miracle or a warrior?" Here, she talks about being a "miracle baby" and growing up being raised by a single mom.

She opened up about both her good and bad moments, from developing a love for learning and being on stage to being bullied in school for not having a father.

"I still don’t understand to this day why it was such a big fuss back then, but some of my classmates would always make fun of me and call me names," she said.

Perez is aiming to win the Miss World Digital Media Challenge, which will allow her to advance to the Top 12 of the pageant.

She earlier got a guaranteed slot in the Top 40 after winning two "fast track" competitions.

The 70th Miss World will be held in Puerto Rico on March 12, after being postponed several times due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Paton is leaving for Egypt for the Miss Eco pageant. The coronation night will be on March 17 (Manila time).

Arceo, on the other hand, will try to win the Miss Environment International title in India. The competition will be held from March 21 to April 2.