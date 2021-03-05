‘Siya pa rin ang pipiliin ko’: Month after announcing breakup, Baninay and BF Bont get back together

Former ‘Pinoy Big Brother’ housemate Baninay Bautista turns emotional at the surprise of her boyfriend Bont Bryan Oropel, as seen in the latter’s March 4 YouTube vlog. Screenshot

MANILA — A month after Baninay Bautista’s tearful announcement that she has separated from her boyfriend of two years, fellow YouTube vlogger Bont Bryan Oropel, the couple said on Thursday that they have gotten back together.

Oropel chronicled through his latest YouTube vlog a surprise he had prepared for Bautista — a dinner date where he asked her to rekindle their relationship.

“Niligawan ko ulit siya,” went the title of Oropel’s latest upload, which saw Bautista in tears upon seeing the setup.

Bautista had said, in her February vlog announcing the breakup, that they had to stay in contact due to their shared business.

Oropel shared similarly in his March 4 entry, saying that the “awkward” situation made him realize he still wanted to be with Bautista.

“Ang saya ko kasi ganoon ‘yung nangyari,” Oropel said of the result of his dinner surprise for Bautista.

“Ang sarap lang sa feeling na akin na ulit siya, na kami na ulit. Ang dami naming pinagdaanan, pero ganoon naman talaga siguro ang relasyon. Sabi ko nga, lagi ko siyang pipiliin, so siya pa rin ‘yung pinipili ko sa buhay ko,” he said.

Watch the entire vlog below: