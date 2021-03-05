Why Bali is 'very special' to Maggie Wilson

MANILA -- The Indonesian island of Bali has a special place in Maggie Wilson's heart.

The beauty queen-turned-entrepreneur shared why she considers Bali "very special" in an interview with Mega Magazine, where she appears as a March 2021 cover girl.

"Bali is very special to me. I got engaged to my husband in Bali in 2009 and then I won 'The Amazing Race' in Bali," she said.

Wilson got engaged to real estate scion Victor Consunji in Bali in 2009. They got married in 2010 and welcomed their son Conor in 2012.

It was also the same island where she and her fellow beauty queen, Parul Shah, won "The Amazing Race Asia" in 2016.

On top of all these, Bali suits Wilson's design aesthetic, which she said ranges from "tropical deco" to "tropical Scandi."

Wilson is currently based with her family in Bali as her company, Acasa Group, secures properties to develop luxury villas.

On Instagram Stories, she admitted that it has been a "hectic" but "fulfilling" three weeks for her as she juggles business and family life on the Indonesian island.

Despite her love for Bali, Wilson stressed that the Philippines will always be her first home.

"There's so much talent and grit that comes out of the Philippines that we just don't get enough recognition for. I'm always proud to say that I'm Filipino first. It's something that's really, really important for me," she said.

