'Para sa mga patuloy na nangangarap': Vlogger crew Team Payaman now on Spotify

Handout

MANILA -- Team Payaman, a Filipino vlogging crew whose members are known for their down-to-earth, relatable lifestyle, now has a podcast on Spotify.

"Payaman Insider" is part of the streaming service's Pinoy Spotify Original Podcast lineup. Here, hosts Junnie Boy, RogerRaker, Peachy Twice, and Boss Tryke bring their typical wacky antics and offer something for Filipinos from all walks of life.

"'Pag nakikinig ako ng podcast, sobrang dami kong natututunan sa bawat individual. Makakakita ka talaga ng iba't ibang perspective ng tao. Sa 'Payaman Insider,' ganun din. Bawat speaker o tao na maririnig niyo, may mga iba't ibang ideya kayong makukuha at makikita niyo rin kung paano naming tignan at pag-isipan 'yung bawat topic o tanong na binibigay," Peachy Twice said in a statement released by Spotify.

Boss Tryke, who is also the CEO of Tier One Entertainment, on the other hand, said "Payaman Insider" allows them to "bring so much more value to a wider audience because it gives us creators ample time to share our thoughts and insights in a different kind of environment."

RogerRaker expressed his excitement over Team Payaman's newest project, which he dedicated to all Filipinos who continue to pursue their dreams.

"Sobrang excited at proud namin sa podcast namin. Dahil hindi lang ito para sa mga tagasunod namin. Para rin 'to sa lahat ng mga taong patuloy nangangarap," he said.

Junnie Boy, for his part, said he hopes that their podcast will "create another avenue for people to be entertained and inspired at the same time."

Aside from "Payaman Insider," other shows that are part of the first-ever Pinoy Spotify original podcasts include "Between Us Queens" by Pia Wurtzbach, Bianca Guidotti, and Carla Lizardo; Donnalyn Bartolome's "Itatama Pa Ba o Tama Na?"; Alodia and Ashley Gosiengfiao's "The Raid with Alodia & Ashley"; Wil Dasovich's "Superhuman"; Juan Miguel Severo's "Huwag 'tong Makakalabas"; and Benedict Cua and Kristian Somera's "Growing Up with Ben and Kris."

Related video: