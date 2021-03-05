Happening this weekend: Employees of 8 BPOs in Mobile Legends showdown

MANILA -- Employees from eight business process outsourcing (BPO) companies are set to compete in a two-day esports tournament this weekend.

Hosted by PayMaya, "Weeknight Showdown: BPO Invitational" will be held on March 6 and 7 and will feature employees from AXA Insurance, Conduent, TELUS, Startek, Cognizant, TaskUs, Sutherland, and Inspiro.

They will be playing Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, one of the most popular mobile games in the Philippines with over 100 million registered users and 25 million monthly active users.

Contestants are set to be given the full professional player experience with the presence of tournament marshals, the broadcast of the games online via the Weeknight Showdown Facebook page, and championship prizes for the participating companies.

Some of the prizes include cash incentives, Oppo phones, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang diamonds, and Kopiko 78 ready-to-drink packs.

"This is just the first in a series of esports tournaments that we are supporting, and we are happy to kick it off especially for the BPO industry," Mark Jason Dee, head of growth marketing and partnerships at PayMaya Philippines​, said in a statement.

PayMaya recently introduced options for users to buy game credits at Codashop for titles such as Mobile Legends, Valorant, League of Legends, Rules of Survival, Call of Duty Mobile, and PUBG Mobile.

Gamers can also top-up for Ragnarok M, Azur Lane, World of Dragon Nest, One Punch Man, Marvel Super War, and Honkai Impact 3, among others.

The app also allows them to buy credits or vouchers for Nintendo eShop, PlayStation Network, Garena shells, Steam wallet codes, Blizzard balance, and Xbox gift cards.

