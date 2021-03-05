DOT welcomes reopening of Puerto Princesa to domestic tourists

The Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- The Department of Tourism (DOT) said Friday it supports the decision of Puerto Princesa City to reopen its attractions to domestic tourists with health and safety protocols in place.

Puerto Princesa has been accepting domestic tourists since March 1. Visitors are required to take an RT-PCR test within 48 hours of their trip, and have confirmed bookings with DOT-accredited establishments for accommodations and tours.

They are likewise asked to use StaySafe.ph as a contact tracing application.

"We are keen to discover and develop other tourism products to encourage visitors to stay longer or to entice repeat visits. We have great confidence in the city's future as there is vast potential to further develop its nature-based, farm, and sun and beach tourism products," Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in a statement.

Romulo-Puyat assured that tourism frontliners, particularly quarantine hotel workers, will be prioritized for vaccination. She added that the agency will continue to provide technical assistance on product development, marketing and promotions, and skills training programs.

She went on to mention that the DOT and the Department of Labor and Employment have been helping tourism workers through the Bayanihan 2 cash assistance program.

Puerto Princesa accounts for 50% of tourist arrivals in Palawan and in the region. Its most popular destination is the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

