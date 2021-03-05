‘Dalagang Pilipina’: Catriona Gray stuns in baro’t saya

Former Miss Universe Catriona Gray continues to wow her fans with her Filipino garments as she showcased, this time, the traditional “baro’t saya.”

In her post on Instagram, the beauty queen donned the traditional outfit for Filipino women as she promoted a new episode of her web series "Kultura 101," which features Filipino art, crafts, food, music, and textiles.

Gray, who is also a model, said the upcoming episode made her appreciate Filipino fashion even more.

“I learned so much in this episode that made me appreciate and respect our Philippine fashion even more! So excited to share it with all of you! Kita kits!!” she said in the caption.

Netizens, including some of her fellow beauty queens, were quick to brand the host’s photo as a classic image of a “dalagang Pilipina.”

The program will have five episodes and is available on the social media pages of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) and Gray.

"It's a lighthearted web series where I share my passion for aspects of Filipino culture," Gray said during a press conference.

"This is something that we can share not just with our Filipinos here in the Philippines but also who are abroad, who haven't had the opportunity to come home, those who feel they are away from their families," she added.

The first episode was titled "Parikitan” which showcased different Filipino adornments such as jewelry, accessories, tattoos, and makeup while the succeeding episode was about the Filipino textiles and fabrics.

