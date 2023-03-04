'Childhood, family': Nadine Lustre gets personal in first vlog

Screenshot from Nadine Lustre's YouTube channel.

MANILA — Actress Nadine Lustre got personal and shared about her life in her first vlog posted Friday.

Titled "My name is Nadine," the vlog shared tidbits of Lustre's personal life and how her family has encouraged her to pursue a career in acting.

Lustre described her childhood as somewhat not typical for a girl as she was boyish and a lot of time curious about things in life.

“We had a pond at home, and that pond would always be full of tadpoles ... I would pick them up and observe, and I liked it when you can see the tiny little legs popping up to the side of their bodies,” Lustre said.

"When you're a kid, you're just curious about everything," she added.

The actress shared how passionate she was about music having pop star Britney Spears as her idol.

"Music was such a big part of my childhood. I like to believe that I have good taste in music and it’s all thanks to my parents. It’s never quiet in our house because there’s music playing," Lustre said.

"I told myself that I’m gonna be like her (Spears) when I grow up. I knew I loved performing even when I was a little girl. It was something that I’ve always wanted to do," she added.

Lustre honestly shared her frustration about not going to high school, but the actress still accepted her circumstances and was glad at how things unfolded in her life.

"Where I’m at now, it’s not something that I expected, I guess, my parents saw a lot of potential in me so they encouraged me to go out there and kind of show myself," she said.

"It’s tough but I know that this is my dream and I have to go through it."

