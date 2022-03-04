The country's first-ever Olympic champion Hidilyn Diaz has tapped renowned Pinoy designer Francis Libiran to create her gown for her upcoming wedding.

Libiran shared on Instagram the news that he will be designing Diaz’s wedding gown when she walks down the aisle to marry fiance Julius Naranjo.

“Love is golden. The world champion deserves only the gold standard in fashion design on her special day,” Libiran said in the caption, a reference to Diaz's gold-medal performance in weightlifting in last year's Tokyo Games.

“#FrancisLibiran is beaming with pride to be chosen by 2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist #HidilynDiaz and fiancé Julius Narajo as the official designer for their much-awaited wedding.”

Diaz got engaged to her boyfriend and coach Naranjo in October last year. Photos released by Resorts World Manila showed Diaz, clad in a pink dress, with Naranjo having dinner. At the end of the meal, Naranjo knelt on one knee and proposed to a giddy Diaz, who said, "Of course, yes."

Diaz met Naranjo, a Filipino-Japanese weightlifter, at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan in 2017.

He represented Guam in the 62kg weight category.

The Guamanian athlete told "Sports U" two years ago that he was immediately drawn to Diaz, although he was not exactly aware of how big a deal she was in Philippine sports.

In a separate interview, the weightlifter said they are planning to get married in Baguio.

"We're planning a simple private wedding in Mount Costa in Baguio," she said. "The place doesn't really matter as long as God is there and our loved ones."

As for their honeymoon, Diaz is hoping that she and Naranjo will get to travel to Europe.

Diaz ended the 97-year drought of the Philippines for an Olympic gold medal when she topped the women’s 55kg category in the Tokyo Games last year.