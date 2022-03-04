MANILA -- Celebrity couple Danica Sotto and Marc Pingris are marking their 15th wedding anniversary.

On Thursday, the two turned to social media to share their message for each other.

"Happy Anniversary to the woman who gives me more love every day than I even deserve. Let’s make our marriage more awesome! Mahal na mahal kita alam mo 'yan at sorry sa mga mali ko sa buhay.salamat sa pagmamahal mo sa family ko at sa mga anak natin. Salamat at natiis mo ako ng 15 years!" Pingris wrote on Instagram.

For her part, Sotto described her relationship with Pingris as "stronger than ever."

"Thank you Lord for your grace, love and faithfulness. Sabi nga ni @coachrobertg during our wedding, there’s no such thing as a storm-free life but when you allow God to be the center of your marriage, you can have a STORM-PROOF life! Happy 15th to us," she wrote.

Pingris and Sotto met in October 2005 and were married in a Christian ceremony in March 2007. They have two kids -- Jean Michael and Anielle Micaela.

