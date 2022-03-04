Formal turnover of “Let’s Talk About His Love” painting to ABS-CBN Corporation from ABS-CBN Fellowship and Real Talk Show Members. Handout

MANILA -- Members of ABS-CBN Fellowship have turned over the painting titled “Let’s Talk About His Love,” to the network's executives as part of its 22nd anniversary celebration.

Done by Kristine Lim of Artist on a Mission, the painting is a visual representation of the official theme song of “Real Talk: The Heart of the Matter,” written by ABS-CBN Music’s creative director Jonathan Manalo.

“Real Talk: The Heart of the Matter” is a Christian talk show by women and for women hosted by Mikee Cojuangco-Jaworski, Monique Lopez- Ong, and Dyan Castillejo.

The artwork, which is now at the lobby of ABS-CBN, was received by chairman Mark Lopez, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, COO of Broadcast Cory Vidanes, and Art Lounge Manila managing director Susanne Tiausas.

Also present at the turnover ceremony were “Real Talk” volunteers and members of ABS-CBN Fellowship -- Chit Guerrero, Linggit Tan-Marasigan, Castillejo, and Lopez-Ong.

The “Let’s Talk About His Love” painting is meant to be a reminder that God's blessing is not hindered by any shutdown or lockdown.

ABS-CBN (Active Believers Serving Christ Blessing Nations) Fellowship was founded in 2000 by a group of Christian employees that banded together, dedicated to spreading the word of God to other co-employees.

In spite of the lockdown and the non-renewal of ABS-CBN franchise, the members remained committed to continue the Fellowship, doing its weekly ministering to Kapamilyas. The Fellowship is also behind the show “Real Talk.”

The painting will also be part of the project that Lim and Manalo are currently working on to celebrate composer's 20 years in the music industry.

