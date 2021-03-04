Scarlet Snow Belo wishes ‘people to be kinder’ as she turns 6

Scarlet Snow Belo prayed for people to be kinder to one another, to animals and to the environment as she celebrated her 6th birthday on Wednesday.

The social media darling also asked God to send her well-wishers His warmest hug, according to her Instagram post.

“Today I’m officially 6 yo. I want to thank all of you peoples for all the love and encouragement and especially the prayers that you have been showering me with all my life (really, all my life!) I wish we can all have a group hug together, but since we can’t I’ll just ask God to let each one of you feel His most warm hug,” the caption stated.

“My birthday wish is that peoples will be kinder to other peoples, and also to animals and the environment. I also wish that when I grow up I will be a blessing to many peoples, especially those in need,” she added.

Scarlet Snow’s father, Hayden Kho, also penned a sweet message for his only daughter through an Instagram post.

Kho said he cherishes the stories, jokes, and other silly things his daughter does that surprise and give people a source of joy. He went on to say, Scarlet Snow is proof to him “that God gives second chances.”

“You bring joy and happiness to those around you. The stories you write, the ideas you come up with, the deep questions you surprise us with, the jokes you tell, and all the other silly things you do to give everyone a good laugh — I cherish all of them,” he said.

The doctor promised to be the best father he can be for her child with celebrity doctor Vicki Belo.

“I don’t deserve you but since God gave me this chance to take care of you, guide you, and lead you to the straight and narrow path, then darling I promise you I’ll be the best father I can be for you,” he quipped.

Belo, on the other hand, is looking forward to creating more adventures with her 6-year-old daughter which she called her “guppy.”

“My dear you make the dullest days full of light @scarletsnowbelo. Everyday is such an adventure with you . Happy birthday my guppy! I love you so much!” she said on her Instagram post.

