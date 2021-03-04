No sign of external injury found on late designer Rocky Gathercole: police

ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- No sign of external injury was found on international designer Rocky Gathercole, who was found dead in his Quezon City home on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

According to a report by the Philippine National Police's (PNP) Quezon City Police District, Gathercole's unconscious body was found lying on the floor inside the comfort room at around 5 p.m. on March 3 by one of his staff, Simplicia Sampiano.

Sampiano, the report noted, knocked on the 54-year-old designer's bedroom to remind him of his scheduled ophthalmology examination. The latter did not respond despite the continued knocking, prompting the former to forcibly open the door.

Upon finding Gathercole's body, Sampiano sought assistance from Barangay South Triangle, whose rescue team confirmed that the designer is no longer breathing.

The witness and the rest of her fellow employees then reported the incident to police authorities for investigation.

After no sign of external injury was found, Gathercole's body was moved to PNP's crime laboratory office for autopsy through the facilities of Saint Peter funeral service.

Gathercole's long-time friend and business associate Jojo Bragais earlier told ABS-CBN News that the designer to the stars was found unresponsive by his assistant inside his bathroom.

Known as a top avant-garde designer, Gathercole has created outfits for the likes of Katy Perry and Paris Hilton.

His life story was featured in "Maalaala Mo Kaya" back in 2017, and he was portrayed by Zaijian Jaranilla and Arjo Atayde.

Related video: