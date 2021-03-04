New Google doodle honors Filipina who fought for right to vote

MANILA -- Google on Thursday released a doodle featuring Rosa Sevilla de Alvero, considered one of the most influential suffragists in Filipino history, in celebration of her 142nd birthday.

The doodle shows the journalist, educator, and activist wearing a Filipiniana as she drops her vote on a ballot box.

Arms of other Filipinas, presumably from different eras, are also shown casting their votes.

Photo from Google

At the age of 21, Sevilla founded the Instituto de Mujeres of Manila (Women's Institute, now known as Rosa Sevilla Memorial School), which educated women on topics such as suffrage, vocation, and Tagalog.

In 1916, she rallied women across the country in her fight for suffrage, and later founded the Liga Nacional de Damas Filipinas (National League of Filipino Women) to support her cause.

Thanks in part to Sevilla's efforts, voting rights were given to Filipino women in 1937.

