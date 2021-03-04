'He never lost faith in me, even though I was fat': Sharon Cuneta, celebs grieve loss of Rocky Gathercole

MANILA -- Sharon Cuneta, Lani Misalucha and other celebrities and beauty queens expressed their grief at the sudden passing of international designer Rocky Gathercole Wednesday at his home and atelier in Diliman, Quezon City.

Gathercole who dressed up Cuneta, Misalucha and other local personalities along with an array of international celebrities, was found unconscious at his bathroom at around 5 p.m. Following protocols, his remains were brought by police investigators to a funeral facility for autopsy.

Misalucha told ABS-CBN News Gathercole was a big loss to the fashion and entertainment industry. “Nalagasan na naman tayo, napakagaling ni Rocky. Before the pandemic, dinamitan pa niya ako sa concert namin ni Darren Espanto," she said, also recalling how she liked and commented on his fashion pictorial posted on his instagram page a just few days ago.

In a tearful outpouring, Cuneta took to instagram to express her loss and condole with the family of Gathercole. “He loved me and I loved him back," said the Megastar during a break at the filming of her movie “Revirginized” in Subic, Zambales.

Cuneta lamented the fact that they still had future collaborations. The designer worked with the Megastar in her 40th anniversary concert in 2019.

Cuneta and Gathercole first bonded in 2017 when she sang at the designer’s Rock the Runway benefit show, wearing his crystal studded black gown.

“I will always love Rocky and I’m very thankful to him because he made sure I looked my best even though I was fat and it was so hard! He never lost faith in me!”

Other celebrities commented on Cuneta’s post saying they are also devastated by Gathercole’s sudden passing. Among those who were saddened by the news were Zsa Zsa Padilla, Lorna Tolentino and Happy Ongpauco.

Beauty queens Bella Ysmael and Katrina Llegado also took to their social media pages to mourn Gathercole’s death.

“Heaven gained another artist. You will be so missed, Rocky. Paint the skies with your colorful art. Rest in peace,” Ysmael wrote.

“Gone but never forgotten. Thank you for giving me wings to soar high. We will forever remember you, the one and only Rocky Gathercole. RIP,” said Llegado.

Pending the results of Gathercole’s autopsy, police operatives declined to give a statement to media about the cause of death.

His friend and business associate, shoe designer Jojo Bragais, also told ABSCBN News that Gathercole had told his staff he wanted to undergo medical check-up on before the fateful turn of events.

Gathercole rose to become a top avant-garde designer of many prominent personalities in a dazzling international career that spanned the Middle East, Europe, Hollywood and Manila.

Among the Hollywood stars that he had a chance to dress up were Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Nicki Minaj and many more.

In the 2017 "Maalaala Mo Kaya" dramatization of his life, Gathercole detailed how he left home at age 14 and struggled to find his destiny working in many odd jobs with the help of strangers in Manila.

Not long after, he worked in Saudi Arabia where his employer supported him to become a designer.

