Final date, venue of 69th Miss Universe pageant announced

MANILA -- The 69th Miss Universe pageant finally has a date and venue.

On Thursday, organizers announced that the next Miss Universe competition will be held at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood at 8 p.m. on May 16, Sunday.

Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa is set to pass on her Mouawad pageant crown, dubbed the "Power of Unity," to the next winner.

The newly formed Miss Universe Philippines organization has picked Rabiya Mateo to represent the country in the international pageant.

She hopes to win the Philippines' fifth Miss Universe crown after Catriona Gray (2018), Pia Wurtzbach (2015), Margie Moran (1973), and Gloria Diaz (1969).

From 2010 to 2018, the Philippines made it to the Top 10, at the very least, in Miss Universe. These were highlighted by the title wins of Wurtzbach and Gray.

This streak ended in 2019 as Gazini Ganados finished in the Miss Universe Top 20.

Related video: