After over a month, Pia Wurtzbach set to return to PH from Morocco

MANILA -- After finding a temporary home in Morocco with her boyfriend, entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey, Pia Wurtzbach is set to return to the Philippines.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the former Miss Universe posted a montage of Jauncey's videos as she announced that she is leaving Morocco.

"Leaving Morocco tomorrow. So I thought I'd make a montage of all the beautiful places you showed me," she said, addressing her boyfriend.

In the comments section, Wurtzbach confirmed that she is returning home to the Philippines.

She said the plan is for Jauncey to eventually follow, depending on travel conditions given the pandemic.

"Philippines! I'm going back home and he's gonna follow as soon as we're ready to welcome foreigners or if he fixes his visa or permit. Whichever happens first hehe," she told one of her Instagram followers.

In a previous Q&A on Instagram Stories, Wurtzbach said she was supposed to return to the United Kingdom after her romantic getaway with Jauncey in Maldives to welcome the new year.

But the couple ended up going to Morocco instead because of the pandemic.

"This will be my temporary base until I go back to the Philippines kasi hindi puwedeng mag-UK," she said.

Related video: