Wedding cake, bread competitions mark return of Bakery Fair

Some of the entries to the wedding cake competition of Bakery Fair 2023



MANILA -- After four years of not holding its biennial activity due to the global pandemic, Bakery Fair 2023 reeled off on Thursday with the well-attended opening rites organized by the Filipino Chinese Bakery Association, Inc. (FCBAI).

This year saw 136 exhibitors covering one-hectare of the World Trade Center for the three-day event.

The Bakery Fair signals the revival of the Philippine baking industry, despite high inflation and other challenges the past four years.

A highlight of the Bakery Fair is the much-awaited FCBAI Bakers Cup Wedding Cake Competition 2023 that showcased unique and artistic wedding cake creations with the theme, “Kasalang Pinoy.”

Using fondant, royal icing and gum paste, the wedding cakes in competition numbered 40 and were on display in the venue throughout the three-day event.

The competition was opened to all professional and amateur bakers, home bakers, students and even hobbyists.

Perie Cudanin was adjudged champion who received P80,000 plus the trophy. The team Aaron Amante, Ella Lee and Jap Marbella got first runner-up with P50,000 and their trophy, while Rej Milan and Regina Annika won second runner up, P30,000 and trophy.

Meanwhile, the first Angel Cup bread display competition was held this year, with the theme, “Pinoy Fiesta.” The contest was open to all bakers as young as 18 years old.

Yaunnie Casiano from Lyceum of the Philippines won the first prize with P50,000. Second place went to Lealalen Celemen with P30,000 and Jastin Babaran got third place and P15,000 with their corresponding trophies.

The competition also highlighted the making of bread showpiece, artisan bread, healthy bread, sweet and savory dough with filling.

There will also be technical seminars and product presentations in the three-day event. Guests can learn from master bakers, baking technicians and bakery consultants worldwide