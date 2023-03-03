Miss Universe Philippines franchise renewed

The Miss Universe Philippines organization will continue sending the country’s representative to the Miss Universe pageant.

The organization confirmed on Friday that Miss Universe Inc. has renewed its franchise.

According to MUPH Communications Director Voltaire Tayag, they received an email confirming they are still the official franchise holder in the country.

“We are thankful to the Miss Universe Inc. and Khun Anne for putting their trust in the Miss Universe Philippines Organization as the official Philippine franchise holder. Together, we will forge ahead in championing women and elevating the pageant industry,” the MUPH statement said.

Miss Universe Philippines Organization has received official confirmation of their franchise renewal for the Miss Universe pic.twitter.com/f2ZoicI07T — Dyan Castillejo (@DYANCASTILLEJO) March 3, 2023

It also stated the local organization has produced “world-class shows and uniquely beautiful queens since it started.”

“We are inspired to continue our commitment to excellence. We look forward to a very eventful and fruitful partnership in the coming years,” it added.

The announcement came amid the ongoing preparations of Miss Universe Philippines for this year’s coronation night slated on May 13, 2023.

Miss Universe Philippines was established in December 2019 with Miss Universe 2011 3rd runner up Shamcey Supsup taking the National Director position while beauty queen maker Jonas Gaffud is its creative director.

For the longest time, it was the Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. that was holding the Miss Universe franchise in the country.

Rabiya Mateo was the first Pinay queen to be sent to Miss Universe under the new organization, landing a spot in the Top 21.

She was succeeded by Beatrice Gomez, who made it to the Top 5 of the Miss Universe 2021 contest in Israel before Celeste Cortesi missed the semifinals in the 2022 edition.



