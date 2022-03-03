Vlogger Kryz Uy shares COVID-19 journey

MANILA – Kryz Uy said she is "feeling a lot better" as she recovers from COVID-19.

In a recent vlog, Uy said she believes she got the virus from her husband, engineer and former "Pinoy Big Brother" big winner Slater Young, after accidentally drinking his ginger tea.

Young earlier contracted COVID-19 from their one-year old son, Scottie.

"I did finally catch COVID after two years of avoiding it... We all got it from Scottie," Uy recalled. "After Scottie was out and about, two weeks na, that's when I got it. And I think it's because Slater caught it from Scottie, and then I mistakenly drank Slater's salabat, his ginger tea. So I think that's where I got it."

"And It was pretty bad for me. Not really like severe or anything... [but] I was pregnant so I really didn't want to push myself," she added.

Uy went on to describe her experience of having COVID-19.

"First few days it was really just a sore throat... and a dry cough, but it wasn't really anything major. So I was telling Slater, 'I got this, I got this,'" she said.

"But then, eventually I think I was feeling feverish," the vlogger continued.

"My temperature was just like 37.3, 37.5 so I was just in bed trying to recover. I was watching TV all day which is super rare, because I don't do that. I can't stand not doing anything. That was the time that I just needed to recover."

"Now, I'm feeling a lot better."

It was in November when Uy and Young first announced that they are expecting a second child amid the pandemic.

The couple tied the knot at a garden ceremony in Cebu in 2019.