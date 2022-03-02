Mark your calendars! Padayon, a charity concert in collaboration with @CaritasManila, that aims to raise funds for the reconstruction of Catholic Churches and chapels in Visayas and Mindanao is happening this March 25 via https://t.co/fOFFL4hQJ9. See you all there! pic.twitter.com/6ifzgKuGMw — VIVA Live Inc. (@vivaliveinc) March 2, 2022

MANILA—Viva Live Inc. said Wednesday it would be hosting a charity event to help rebuild Catholic churches affected by typhoon Odette.

In partnership with Caritas Manila, the online concert with be held on March 25 via KTX.ph.

The “Padayon” online concert will feature artists such as Sarah Geronimo, Lyca Gairanod, and bands The Juans, This Band, among others.

Caritas Internationalis president Luis Antonio Tagle will also have a special participation in the event.

Ticket prices are at P1,000 for electric materials, P3,000 for roofing materials, and P5,000 structure materials.

“Funds raised will be used for the construction of new 3-1 Multipurpose Chapels that serve as Place of Worship, Evacuation Center, and Community Venue,”

