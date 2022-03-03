Manila Luzon launches masterclass on art of drag

Manila Luzon. Handout

MANILA --"RuPaul’s Drag Race" royalty Manila Luzon has launched a masterclass on the art of drag with Nas Academy.

In a statement released by the online learning platform, Manila Luzon said the masterclass aims to help enrich the skills of Filipino drag artists, as well as those who want to try their hand at the art form.

She noted that Filipinos have "the potential to push the boundaries of drag" with the "added layer of flair, personality, and fiery attitude" that they are known for.

"My Filipino heritage is always present in my drag, just look at my drag name, Manila Luzon. I've championed Filipino representation on the world stages of drag. And now with Nas Academy, I have the opportunity to inspire more Filipinos to explore their self-expression through the art form," she said.

Manila Luzon's School of Drag is set to tackle topics such as using makeup from scratch, dressing up, and developing one's "x factor."

The fee for the Nas Academy masterclass is P3,549 and will be open on March 23.

"This class is a learning community, and I am excited for what we will create not only in the Philippines but all over the world. I look forward to our quarterly 'meet the creator' sessions where I can share more tricks of the trade and encouragement that can help in their careers as make-up artists, stylists, performers, and content creators," Manila Luzon said.

Jacqueline Maye Lim, Nas Academy Philippines country head, for her part said they tapped Manila Luzon for an online course because she is a "powerful creator."

"Nas Academy defines creators beyond producers of online content on social media. Creators are individuals who have exceptional skills and style to tell their stories and have applied this ability to pursue their passion and goals," she said.

"Manila Luzon has shown how she expresses her Filipino pride, creativity, character, and authenticity in her own way and turns it into her own brand. She is well known and admired all over the world for being relatable across cultures and outstanding in everything she does. That makes her a powerful creator," she added.

Nas Academy is founded by vlogger Nuseir Yassin, more popularly known as Nas Daily. Among its featured mentors is Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, who opened her second "How to be a Queen" class last January.

In October 2021, the company publicly apologized to traditional tattoo artist Whang-Od amid the controversy surrounding her online course on the learning platform.

The "customary reconciliation process" was aided by the National Commission of Indigenous Peoples, which earlier stated that Whang-Od's supposed contract with Nas Academy was "grossly onerous" to the artist.

Through a video showing their visit to Whang-Od and her community, Nas Daily said it is grateful that their "humble efforts of reconciliation" were accepted.

