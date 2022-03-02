MANILA—Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are coming to the world of Free Fire.

Garena, developer of popular battle royale game Free Fire, announced on Monday its partnership with BTS, also naming K-pop superstars global ambassadors of the game.

Seven members of the phenomenal band are all seen in the official poster and are expected to take part in the special collaboration.

The K-pop giants were also recently named 2021 IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year. Their singles "Butter", "Permission to Dance" and "My Universe," a collaborative track with Coldplay, also topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart in 2021.

Players may "look forward to a series of collaboration events and activities in the weeks to follow," Garena said in a Facebook post.

No other details were mentioned in the post, but fans and gamers alike should expect updates later this month.

Free Fire is a battle royale game played on mobile where players need to survive by wiping out opponents and securing weapons, ammunition, and other equipment.

According to Statista, a data company based in Germany, Garena Free Fire is one of the leading action mobile games in the Philippines, with approximately 500 million downloads from Google Play as of June 2021.

Free Fire is also a medal event at the Southeast Asian Games. Sibol, the Philippine national esports team, earlier named its delegates to the tilt which were composed of 2 teams — Rise Nation and God Ascends.

-- With reports from Reuters