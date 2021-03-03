‘Your voice matters’: Angel Locsin tells women to value their own opinion

Actress Angel Locsin gives a solidarity message during a candle lighting event outside the ABS-CBN Broadcasting Center on July 10, 2020. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News

Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin lamented how stereotypes about women who express themselves continue to prevent many from speaking up due to the fear of not conforming with the mold imposed by tradition and culture.

In a vlog series “Paano Ba ‘To” by host Bianca Gonzales, Locsin explained that stigma over vocal women has been engraved in a culture handed down generation after generation.

“Hindi 'to issue kung ano 'yung kayang gawin ng mga kababaihan, kung hindi 'yung kultura na natin. Merong stigma. Ito 'yung mga namana na natin unconsciously sa mga ninuno pa natin, sa society, sa kultura natin, kung papaano ba 'to talaga ang behavior ng isang kababaihan,” the Humanitarian awardee said.

“Tapos kapag hindi ka nag-conform doon, 'pag hindi ka sweet, 'pag hindi ka soft, 'pag hindi ka caring, 'pag hindi ka tahimik, 'pag hindi ka mahinhin, 'pag hindi ka masunurin sa asawa mo, 'pag hindi ka, 'yes, sir, yes, sir' lang, hindi ka na 'likeable’,”

Watch more in iWantTFC

The 35-year-old veteran actress went on to stress the importance of speaking up and not being easily swayed by others’ opinion.

According to Locsin, who has been vocal in expressing her opinions on social issues, including the closure of ABS-CBN and government red-tagging, one must value her own opinion to minimize outside noise.

“Puwede bang tigilan nating isipin kung ano 'yung opinyon ng ibang tao. Mas i-value mo pa 'yung opinyon mo kasi dun tayo nai-stuck, eh. Hindi puwedeng gagawa ka ng isang bagay na nagma-matter lang 'yung opinyon ng iba kasi ang pinaka-importanteng tao dito is ikaw,” the host of weekend program “Iba ‘Yan” quipped.

“Sa lahat ng mga naririnig natin -- noises sa social media especially, bakit mo ipo-focus lahat ng energy mo dun sa mga bagay na hindi naman kasing importante ng sarili mong opinyon tungkol sa sarili mo. Doon tayo magsimula,” she told Gonzales.

The actress also shared some advice to young women who want to speak up but are afraid to do so.

“First, kailangan totoo sasabihin mo. Hindi puwede 'yung magsasalita ka ng mga bagay na ikaw mismo hindi naniniwala o hindi mo ginagawa. Hindi ka magkakamali kung nasa katotohanan ka. So maging totoo ka sa sarili mo, totoo 'yung sinasabi mong facts 'di ba. 'Yun 'yung pinaka-importante talaga,” she said.

“Pangalawa, kailangan mong panindigan. Maraming challenges sa 'yo, maraming tutuligsa sa 'yo, maraming magba-bash sa 'yo, pero kung maniniwala ka naman sa sinasabi mo, hindi ka maaapektuhan, eh. Mahirap kang maapektuhan dahil mas secure ka... sure ka sa sinabi mo,” the former “Darna” actor added.

Locsin was recently recognized by the Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) for her humanitarian efforts during the pandemic. She also received the Spirit of Philanthropy award from Philippine Red Cross.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC

Watch more in iWantTFC