Nature spots, fewer crowds: Airbnb survey shows Filipinos' travel priorities in 2021

One of Airbnb's "superhost" nature stays in the Philippines. Handout

MANILA -- A year into the pandemic, Filipinos have been itching to travel not to tourist hotspots, but to less crowded nature destinations.

Airbnb on Tuesday released the results of its Philippine Travel Trends Survey 2021, which polled 1,067 Filipinos from February 4 to 8.

It showed that 60% of respondents want to go with their immediate and extended families on their first trip since the lockdown, with 53% preferring less crowded, off-the-beaten path destinations.

Areas close to nature emerged as the top choice (47%), followed by a family or friends' home (28%), and a place out of the community but still within driving distance (22%).

The five most popular travel destinations among Airbnb's Filipino respondents are Boracay, Palawan, Baguio, Siargao, and Tagaytay.

"After months apart, Filipinos are keen to travel to spend meaningful quality time with their loved ones, including their immediate and extended families and close friends. Travelers are also looking at slower, more mindful travel amidst nature," Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb's general manager for Southeast Asia, India, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, said in a virtual briefing with the media.

"We believe that travel is resilient and will bounce back with time, and we anticipate that unique and family-friendly travel will serve as the impetus for domestic tourism recovery," he added.

Aligned with the global trend observed by Airbnb, family vacations remain the top travel priority for Filipinos, with shopping and business trips ranking last.

Sixty-four percent of Filipino respondents said health and safety protocols are their top considerations for lodging, followed by affordability (61%), having a trusted contact in case of an emergency (29%), and enough space to accommodate a large family or group (25%).

Other factors considered include distance from crowds and tourist centers (23%), amenities (21%), personal touches (19%), and access to the local community (10%).

Airbnb partnered with the data analytics firm YouGov for the survey.

