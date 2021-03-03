'My number one priority': Nico Bolzico shares how fatherhood changed him

Nico Bolzico with his daughter Thylane. Screengrab from Wil Dasovich's Facebook page

MANILA -- Nico Bolzico admitted that his priorities have drastically changed since he became a father.

The entrepreneur and content creator now considers Thylane, his daughter with actress Solenn Heussaff, as the main focus of his life -- and even went as far as saying that she is "more important than the world."

"Today, Thylane is my number one priority," he said in an interview on Wil Dasovich's Spotify podcast, where he appeared alongside his brother-in-law and fellow dad Erwan Heussaff.

"That's why when I work out and when I want to feel healthy, it's for her. Because I want to be healthy as long as possible in order to be able to play with her, be there for her, and to support her in her life in general," he added, pointing out that all his other decisions are centered around her.

With his focus now on Thylane, Bolzico said he has learned to balance time with his businesses and his family, which meant skipping some meetings, among others.

But he was quick to point out that both family and making money are important, and one does not need to be completely dropped in favor of the other.

"It's not all about money, it's not all about spending time with the family. You have to have everything in the right amount at the end of the day. You cannot quit everything and stop making money as Erwan explained. You need money for things to happen, right?" he explained.

"But also at the same time, I don't want to be in this situation that I was before, similar to where I was literally spending 80% of my awake time, without counting my hours of sleep, trying to figure out a way of making a business grow, or to make money, or things like that," he added. "Because at the end of the day... the older you get, the less time you have. So the less time you have, the more valuable your time is."

