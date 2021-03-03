Mobile game about walking in high heels gets attention of local celebrities

MANILA -- A new mobile game about walking in high heels has gained the attention of local celebrities.

Early this week, actor and makeup transformation guru Paolo Ballesteros took to Instagram to rave about a game which he identified as "High Heels."

"My kind of game! Hahahaha! Vaklang vakla!" he said as he posted a gameplay video on his account.

Commenting on Ballesteros' post, other celebrities similarly raved about "High Heels."

"Love this game, too!" said singer-actress Geneva Cruz.

Actress Eula Valdez and host Ruby Rodriguez, on the other hand, used emojis to show how they feel about the game.

Comedienne Pokwang could not help but laugh, saying: "Grabe 'yung pa-split na bikangkang!"

Host Troy Montero, meanwhile, could only say "OMG" after seeing Ballesteros' post.

"High Heels" is developed by Istanbul-based Rollic, which was acquired by the casual gaming powerhouse Zynga ("Draw Something," "Farmville") last year.

Here, players control a female character who collects high heels to get over obstacles and spreads her legs to slide on rails, with the stage ending with a runway and a circle of fans.

"High Heels" is available for free on Google Play and the Apple Store.

