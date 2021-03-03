Metropolitan Theater's reopening show to honor past productions

The Metropolitan Theater. Facebook.com/NCCAOfficial

MANILA -- The Metropolitan Theater is set to commemorate past productions in its maiden show 25 years since its closure in 1996.

A show will be held at the Met on April 27, marking the 500th anniversary of the victory of Lapu-Lapu in the Battle of Mactan in 1521.

In an article posted on its website, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) said the show will honor various productions presented at the Met such as "Ibong Adarna," "Florante at Laura," "Kanser," and "El Filibusterismo."

Other shows to be commemorated, according to the NCCA, include:

- "Save The Met Project"

- "Ang Kiri" (1979)

- "Ang Palabas Bukas" (1979)

- "Ms. Philippines" (1980)

- "Batibot" (1979)

- "Kapinangan" (1981)

- "Gomburza" (1982)

- "Ewagan" (1984)

- "EDSA" (1986)

- "Great White Way I" (1983) and "Great White Way II" (1987)

- "Hindi Kita Malimot" (1981)

- "Dahil Sa Iyo" (1982)

- "Tatlong Pag-ibig" (1980)

- "Nag-iisa sa Karimlan" (1980)

- "Josephine Bracken" (1980)

- "Sa Mata ng Daluyong" (1981)

- "Maalaala Mo Kaya"

- "Aswang Sa Lungsod"

- "Juan Tamad Meets Paltos V"

- "Ginintuang Alaala"

- "Flower Drum Song"

- "Bodabil Atbp"

- "Electric Movements"

- Gilbert and Sullivan's "The Mikado" (1983)

- Giacomo Puccini's "Turandot" (1979)

- "Mefistofele" (1980)

- Alexander Borodin's "Kismet" (1980)

- Noel Coward's "Private Lives" (1980, Filipino translation)

- "Nora" (1981) adapted from Henrik Ibsen's "Doll's House" (1981)

- Lerner and Loewe's "My Fair Lady" (1982)

- Rodgers and Hammerstein's "The Sound of Music" (1982)

Meanwhile, the Met will also have a formal launching show that will be streamed online on December 10, in line with its 1931 inauguration.

The event will feature renowned artists from the country such as Charo Santos, Mitch Valdez, Nanette Inventor, Pops Fernandez, Kuh Ledesma, and Haji Alejandro.

Also part of the lineup are Dulce, Laurice Guillen, Marco Sison, Leo Valdez, Robert Arevalo, among others, as well as the Manila Symphony Orchestra.

"After the long arduous journey to rehabilitate and restore the Metropolitan Theater, we are finally reopening it this 2021. We hope to invite these celebrated artists who once performed here and showcase the talents who graced the Met to younger generation," said NCCA chairman Arsenio Lizaso.

