LOOK: Liz Uy welcomes second child with Raymond Racaza

MANILA -- Liz Uy has given birth to her second child, as seen in photos shared by the celebrity stylist on social media on Wednesday.

"Meet our Matias," she said in an Instagram post, referring to her newborn son.

Matias is Uy's second child with businessman Raymond Racaza. Their firstborn, Xavi, turned three last September.

Uy revealed her engagement to Racaza, who was previously married to doctor-model Geraldine Zamora, last October.

Zamora, meanwhile, made the news last February for her wedding to fellow doctor Sonny Abrahan, where they wore matching personalized protective equipment.

