International Pinoy designer Rocky Gathercole, 55, found unresponsive at home

MANILA -- Rocky Gathercole, the Filipino designer who dressed the likes of Katy Perry, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and other celebrities was found unconscious on Wednesday at his Quezon City home.

His long-time friend and business associate, shoe designer Jojo Bragais, told ABS-CBN News that Gathercole was found unresponsive by his assistant inside his bathroom around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Bragais rushed to Gathercole’s house after he was informed of the incident. As of posting time, Gathercole’s staff and Bragais were coordinating with police investigators for the official assessment of Gathercole’s condition.

Gathercole rose to become a top avant-garde designer of many prominent personalities in a dazzling international career that spanned the Middle East, Europe, Hollywood and Manila. He and Bragais recently wrapped up work on a fashion pictorial for a US publication. Gathercole was also supposed to mount a fashion show in the US this year.

In the 2017 "Maalaala Mo Kaya" dramatization of his life, Gathercole detailed how he left home at age 14 and struggled to find his destiny working in many odd jobs with the help of strangers in Manila.

Not long after, he worked in Saudi Arabia where his employer supported him to become a designer.

Gathercole was portrayed by Zaijan Jaranilla and Arjo Atayde.

The TV bio was also part of a benefit show with ABS-CBN Bantay Bata to celebrate the organization’s 20th anniversary.

Hollywood stars like Spears, Jennifer Lopez and Nicki Minaj proudly wore Gathercole’s stunning creations, as well as Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj and Gwen Stefani. He also dressed up

countless Filipino stars and beauty queens.

Gathercole was also set to create the national costume of Miss Universe Philippines Rabiya Mateo for the international tilt.

