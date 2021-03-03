Home  >  Life

Charo Santos shares life lessons from her long career

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 03 2021 12:14 PM

MANILA -- Former ABS-CBN president and CEO Charo Santos-Concio on Wednesday shared some valuable things she learned from her decades-long career.

In her personal Instagram page, Santos posted a collage of her throwback photos on the job.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Charo Santos (@charosantos)

Santos said she has been working since she was 20.

"To be honest, at first, it was just fulfilling my mom’s dream for me. I never thought I will have the most fulfilling job," she wrote.

To inspires her followers, she listed the valuable lessons she learned from her job.

* Always look for opportunities to learn in everything that you do.
* Always respect your co-workers or your teammates.
* Make sure to share your knowledge too. It’s the most fulfilling thing in the world.
* It may start as an obligation... but eventually, find that passion and reason that will make you want to work more.
* Love what you do. And enjoy the fruit of your hard work.

From being a beauty queen-turned-actress to one of the most influential female personalities in the country, Santos is known for being an inspiration to many.

She joined ABS-CBN in January 1987 and worked behind the scenes from being a line producer to creative head until she was appointed ABS-CBN president in 2008.

She is also the host of the long-running drama anthology “Maalaala Mo Kaya." 

The veteran actress is set to star in ABS-CBN Films’ remake of South Korea’s “Keys to the Heart” with Joshua Garcia and Zaijian Jaranilla, under the direction of Dan Villegas.

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC
Watch more in iWantTFC
Read More:  Charo Santos-Concio   MMK   Maalaala Mo Kaya   ABS-CBN  

BRAND NEWS