Charo Santos shares life lessons from her long career

MANILA -- Former ABS-CBN president and CEO Charo Santos-Concio on Wednesday shared some valuable things she learned from her decades-long career.

In her personal Instagram page, Santos posted a collage of her throwback photos on the job.

Santos said she has been working since she was 20.

"To be honest, at first, it was just fulfilling my mom’s dream for me. I never thought I will have the most fulfilling job," she wrote.

To inspires her followers, she listed the valuable lessons she learned from her job.

* Always look for opportunities to learn in everything that you do.

* Always respect your co-workers or your teammates.

* Make sure to share your knowledge too. It’s the most fulfilling thing in the world.

* It may start as an obligation... but eventually, find that passion and reason that will make you want to work more.

* Love what you do. And enjoy the fruit of your hard work.

From being a beauty queen-turned-actress to one of the most influential female personalities in the country, Santos is known for being an inspiration to many.

She joined ABS-CBN in January 1987 and worked behind the scenes from being a line producer to creative head until she was appointed ABS-CBN president in 2008.

She is also the host of the long-running drama anthology “Maalaala Mo Kaya."

The veteran actress is set to star in ABS-CBN Films’ remake of South Korea’s “Keys to the Heart” with Joshua Garcia and Zaijian Jaranilla, under the direction of Dan Villegas.

